South Texas High School Senior earns $180K Navy Scholarship

SAN ANTONIO – (March 18, 2021) America’s Navy awarded the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) Scholarship to Christopher Marquez, 17, of El Paso, Texas, during a brief ceremony held at Southwest High School.



The NROTC scholarship, valued at up to $180,000, pays for the cost of full tuition, books and other educational fees at many of the country’s leading colleges and universities. Upon graduation, midshipmen are commissioned as ensigns in the Navy or second lieutenants in the U.S. Marine Corps.



Marquez, who serves as the school’s Junior NROTC cadet commander, plans to attend Texas A&M University in the fall.



“It has always been my goal to join the military either enlisted or officer,” said Marquez, who has been in NJROTC program since his freshman year. “This is an awesome way to pay for college because it can be very difficult for many others to include myself.”



Retired Chief Petty Officer David Bell, the school’s assistant Naval Science instructor is extremely proud of Marquez.



“I’ve known him since he was a first-year cadet in our program,” said Bell. “It is amazing to see someone come along this far after four years in the program and received a full ride to attend college.”



“With Chris receiving the NJROTC Scholarship, we hope to inform all the students that our program isn’t just about discipline, but there are educational opportunities available to students if they are willing to put in the time, effort, and paperwork to apply for scholarships,” said Bell.



Joining Marquez at the ceremony were his parents and older sister.



“We are proud and excited for our son. This is what he wanted,” said Rene Marquez. “He changed a lot since joining the NJROTC program. Only after three months, he became more structured and organized.”



The Navy offers several scholarship programs to help pay for school so a person can enjoy a normal college life and focus on their studies before starting a career in the Navy.



Through these programs, a person will enter the Navy in a leadership position as a commissioned officer. Officers in the Navy have responsibilities that include anything from low-level management to the highest levels of command.



For more information about the NROTC Scholarship program, visit www.navy.com.



Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOC) which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.