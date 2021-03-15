Sailors assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 participate in an air defense exercise in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2021 Date Posted: 03.18.2021 16:26 Photo ID: 6562731 VIRIN: 210315-N-HI376-1057 Resolution: 4977x3555 Size: 950.97 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DESRON 15 Air-Defense Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.