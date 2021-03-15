Operations Specialist 2nd Class Manuel Castillo, assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, participates in an air defense exercise in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2021 16:26
|Photo ID:
|6562732
|VIRIN:
|210315-N-HI376-1063
|Resolution:
|5507x4406
|Size:
|987.08 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DESRON 15 Air-Defense Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
