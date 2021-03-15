Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DESRON 15 Air-Defense Exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    DESRON 15 Air-Defense Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    Operations Specialist 2nd Class Manuel Castillo, assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, participates in an air defense exercise in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 16:26
    Photo ID: 6562732
    VIRIN: 210315-N-HI376-1063
    Resolution: 5507x4406
    Size: 987.08 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DESRON 15 Air-Defense Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer
    USS John S. McCain (DDG 56)

