    DESRON 15 Air-Defense Exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    DESRON 15 Air-Defense Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    Lt. Andrew Pagliarulo, assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, participates in an air defense exercise in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 16:26
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DESRON 15 Air-Defense Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer
    USS John S. McCain (DDG 56)

