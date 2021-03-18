Spc. Zahraa Frelund, then a private first class, trains on the Browning M2 .50-cal machine gun during One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning, Georgia in 2019. Frelund completed OSUT and joined the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, at Fort Carson, Colorado in the summer of 2019. (Photo courtesy of Zahraa Frelund)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2021 Date Posted: 03.18.2021 13:21 Photo ID: 6562377 VIRIN: 210318-A-WJ486-935 Resolution: 640x960 Size: 126.02 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier Fights for Her Life to Serve in US Army [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Liane Hatch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.