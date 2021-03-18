Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Fights for Her Life to Serve in US Army [Image 4 of 4]

    Soldier Fights for Her Life to Serve in US Army

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Liane Hatch 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    Spc. Zahraa Frelund, then a private first class, trains on the Browning M2 .50-cal machine gun during One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning, Georgia in 2019. Frelund completed OSUT and joined the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, at Fort Carson, Colorado in the summer of 2019. (Photo courtesy of Zahraa Frelund)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 13:21
    This work, Soldier Fights for Her Life to Serve in US Army [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Liane Hatch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Refugee
    Women's History Month
    Cavalry
    Iraq
    Women in Combat Arms
    People First

