Spc. Zahraa Frelund conducts reconnaissance training at Fort Carson, Colorado, as part of the 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team. 4th Infantry Division. Frelund considers herself lucky to serve as a cavalry scout and someday hopes to achieve the rank of command sergeant major. (Photo courtesy of Spc. Zahraa Frelund)
Soldier Fights for Her Life to Serve in US Army
