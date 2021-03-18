Spc. Zahraa Frelund (kneeling middle), then a private first class, requests medical evacuation for a simulated casualty during One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning, Georgia in 2019. Though Frelund’s initial entry training was interrupted by the illness of her daughter, Frelund returned to OSUT more determined than ever to complete training and serve in the U.S. Army. (Photo courtesy of Spc. Zahraa Frelund)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2021 13:21
|Photo ID:
|6562376
|VIRIN:
|210318-A-WJ486-898
|Resolution:
|1728x1152
|Size:
|743.01 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldier Fights for Her Life to Serve in US Army [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Liane Hatch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldier Fights for Her Life to Serve in US Army
LEAVE A COMMENT