    Soldier Fights for Her Life to Serve in US Army

    Soldier Fights for Her Life to Serve in US Army

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Liane Hatch 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    Spc. Zahraa Frelund (kneeling middle), then a private first class, requests medical evacuation for a simulated casualty during One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning, Georgia in 2019. Though Frelund’s initial entry training was interrupted by the illness of her daughter, Frelund returned to OSUT more determined than ever to complete training and serve in the U.S. Army. (Photo courtesy of Spc. Zahraa Frelund)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 13:21
    VIRIN: 210318-A-WJ486-898
    Location: US
    This work, Soldier Fights for Her Life to Serve in US Army, by SGT Liane Hatch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Refugee
    Women's History Month
    Cavalry
    Iraq
    Women in Combat Arms
    People First

