Wyoming Continues COVID-19 Vaccinations

U.S. Army Sgt. Johnson of the Wyoming Army National Guard’s Medical Detachment, administers the Moderna vaccine to select members at the Raper Armory, Wyoming Army National Guard, Cheyenne, Wyo., Jan. 14, 2021. Individuals will receive a second Moderna booster vaccination 28 days after the first dose. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cpl. Kristina Kranz)

