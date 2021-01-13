U.S. Army Sgt. Johnson of the Wyoming Army National Guard’s Medical Detachment, draws out a dose of the Moderna vaccine with a syringe at Raper Armory, Wyoming Army National Guard, Cheyenne, Wyo., Jan. 14, 2021. Individuals will receive a second Moderna booster vaccination 28 days after the first dose. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cpl. Kristina Kranz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2021 Date Posted: 03.18.2021 13:23 Photo ID: 6562371 VIRIN: 210113-Z-GK683-0107 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 30.16 MB Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wyoming Continues COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 18 of 18], by CPL Kristina Kranz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.