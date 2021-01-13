Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wyoming Continues COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 16 of 18]

    Wyoming Continues COVID-19 Vaccinations

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Kristina Kranz 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Johnson of the Wyoming Army National Guard’s Medical Detachment, draws out a dose of the Moderna vaccine with a syringe at Raper Armory, Wyoming Army National Guard, Cheyenne, Wyo., Jan. 14, 2021. Individuals will receive a second Moderna booster vaccination 28 days after the first dose. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cpl. Kristina Kranz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 13:23
    Photo ID: 6562371
    VIRIN: 210113-Z-GK683-0107
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 30.16 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wyoming Continues COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 18 of 18], by CPL Kristina Kranz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wyoming Continues COVID-19 Vaccinations
    Wyoming Continues COVID-19 Vaccinations
    Wyoming Continues COVID-19 Vaccinations
    Wyoming Continues COVID-19 Vaccinations
    Wyoming Continues COVID-19 Vaccinations
    Wyoming Continues COVID-19 Vaccinations
    Wyoming Continues COVID-19 Vaccinations
    Wyoming Continues COVID-19 Vaccinations
    Wyoming Continues COVID-19 Vaccinations
    Wyoming Continues COVID-19 Vaccinations
    Wyoming Continues COVID-19 Vaccinations
    Wyoming Continues COVID-19 Vaccinations
    Wyoming Continues COVID-19 Vaccinations
    Wyoming Continues COVID-19 Vaccinations
    Wyoming Continues COVID-19 Vaccinations
    Wyoming Continues COVID-19 Vaccinations
    Wyoming Continues COVID-19 Vaccinations
    Wyoming Continues COVID-19 Vaccinations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dod
    Wyoming Army National Guard
    soldiers
    Medical Detachment
    knowyourmil
    COVID-19 vaccine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT