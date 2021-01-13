U.S. Army Sgt. Johnson of the Wyoming Army National Guard’s Medical Detachment, draws out a dose of the Moderna vaccine with a syringe at Raper Armory, Wyoming Army National Guard, Cheyenne, Wyo., Jan. 14, 2021. Individuals will receive a second Moderna booster vaccination 28 days after the first dose. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cpl. Kristina Kranz)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2021 13:23
|Photo ID:
|6562371
|VIRIN:
|210113-Z-GK683-0107
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|30.16 MB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
This work, Wyoming Continues COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 18 of 18], by CPL Kristina Kranz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
