    Wyoming Continues COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 14 of 18]

    Wyoming Continues COVID-19 Vaccinations

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Kristina Kranz 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    State Command Sgt. Maj. of the Wyoming Army National Guard, Command Sgt. Maj. Harold Pafford receives the Moderna vaccine at the Raper Armory, Wyoming Army National Guard, Cheyenne, Wyo., Jan. 14, 2021. Individuals will receive a second Moderna booster vaccination 28 days after the first dose. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cpl. Kristina Kranz)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 13:23
    Photo ID: 6562368
    VIRIN: 210113-Z-GK683-0091
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 30.11 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Wyoming Continues COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 18 of 18], by CPL Kristina Kranz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

