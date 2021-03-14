Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "I'm getting vaccinated for..." [Image 11 of 11]

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham 

    192nd Wing

    Senior Master Sgt. Lacey Moore, 192nd Wing first sergeant, stops for a photo to say why she chose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine March 14, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The 192nd Medical Group distributed more than 600 vaccinations over a two-day mass immunization event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 10:38
    Photo ID: 6561940
    VIRIN: 210314-Z-PZ006-012
    Resolution: 7138x4759
    Size: 382.63 KB
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "I'm getting vaccinated for..." [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Lucretia Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Virginia Air National Guard
    Lucretia Cunningham
    192nd Medical Group
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard
    In this together

