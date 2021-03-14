Airman 1st Class Marinna Rodarte, 192nd Maintenance Squadron munitions systems specialist, stops for a photo to say why she chose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine March 14, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The 192nd Medical Group distributed more than 600 vaccinations over a two-day mass immunization event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2021 10:37
|Photo ID:
|6561935
|VIRIN:
|210314-Z-PZ006-001
|Resolution:
|7162x4775
|Size:
|365.39 KB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, "I'm getting vaccinated for..." [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Lucretia Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT