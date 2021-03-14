Staff Sgt. Trevor Petrine, 192nd Maintenance Squadron crew chief, stops for a photo to say why he chose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine March 14, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The 192nd Medical Group distributed more than 600 vaccinations over a two-day mass immunization event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)

Date Taken: 03.14.2021 Location: HAMPTON, VA, US