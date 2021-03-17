Monterey Conducts Replenishment-at-sea

210317-N-WQ732-6047 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 17, 2021) Quartermaster Seaman Aaron Maluffgaray, from Asuncion, Paraguay, hauls a Romeo flag up a halyard aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), March 17, 2021. Monterey is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.18.2021