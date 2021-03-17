Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Monterey Conducts Replenishment-at-sea [Image 4 of 5]

    Monterey Conducts Replenishment-at-sea

    AT SEA

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chelsea Palmer 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210317-N-WQ732-6025 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 17, 2021) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) transits the Mediterranean Sea as it prepares to conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE), March 17, 2021. Monterey is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 06:41
    Photo ID: 6561493
    VIRIN: 210317-N-WQ732-6025
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 767.51 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monterey Conducts Replenishment-at-sea [Image 5 of 5], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Monterey Conducts Replenishment-at-sea
    Monterey Conducts Replenishment-at-sea
    Monterey Conducts Replenishment-at-sea
    Monterey Conducts Replenishment-at-sea
    Monterey Conducts Replenishment-at-sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #MONTEREY
    #C6F
    #REPLENISHMENTATSEA
    #USNAVY
    #IKESCG2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT