210317-N-WQ732-6014 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 17, 2021) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Angela August, from Ocala, Florida. Looks through of binoculars aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) as it prepares to conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE), March 17, 2021. Monterey is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.18.2021 06:41 Photo ID: 6561492 VIRIN: 210317-N-WQ732-6014 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 895.78 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Monterey Conducts Replenishment-at-sea [Image 5 of 5], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.