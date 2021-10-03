210309-N-BB269-1112 WASHINGTON (March 9, 2021) Chief of Legislative Affairs Rear Adm. Sara Joyner, right, speaks with retired Rear Adm. Margaret Kibben, the House of Representatives Chaplain, in the Capitol rotunda during a visit to the Capitol Building. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)
