    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Raymond Diaz III 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    210309-N-BB269-1112 WASHINGTON (March 9, 2021) Chief of Legislative Affairs Rear Adm. Sara Joyner, right, speaks with retired Rear Adm. Margaret Kibben, the House of Representatives Chaplain, in the Capitol rotunda during a visit to the Capitol Building. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 22:42
    VIRIN: 210309-N-BB269-1112
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Capitol Hill
    U.S. Navy
    Chaplain
    CLA
    OLA

