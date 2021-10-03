Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Raymond Diaz III 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    210309-N-BB269-1031 WASHINGTON (March 9, 2021) Chief of Legislative Affairs Rear Adm. Sara Joyner speaks with congressional representatives during a visit to the House of Representatives Chaplain’s office at the Capitol Building. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
