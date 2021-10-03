210309-N-BB269-1043 WASHINGTON (March 9, 2021) Pictured from left to right; U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria, U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, House of Representatives Chaplain retired Rear Adm. Margaret Kibben, and Chief of Legislative Affairs Rear Adm. Sara Joyner pose for a photo during a visit to the House Chaplain’s office at the Capitol Building. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

