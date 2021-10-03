210309-N-BB269-1043 WASHINGTON (March 9, 2021) Pictured from left to right; U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria, U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, House of Representatives Chaplain retired Rear Adm. Margaret Kibben, and Chief of Legislative Affairs Rear Adm. Sara Joyner pose for a photo during a visit to the House Chaplain’s office at the Capitol Building. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 22:42
|Photo ID:
|6561175
|VIRIN:
|210309-N-BB269-1043
|Resolution:
|3990x2661
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210309-N-BB269-1043 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Raymond Diaz III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT