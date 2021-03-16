U.S. Navy HN Jared Houchen, Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji Camp Fuji Branch Health Annex, prepares to administer the single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine to a Marine at the installation, Japan, March 16, 2021. CATC Camp Fuji, which sees a high number of transient training units, was the first installation within Japan to administer the single-dose vaccine which is especially helpful in the fight against COVID-19 and mitigating further spread of the ongoing virus.
This work, CATC Camp Fuji receives single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine [Image 5 of 5], by Katie Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
