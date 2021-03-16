Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CATC Camp Fuji receives single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine [Image 5 of 5]

    CATC Camp Fuji receives single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine

    GOTENBA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Katie Gray 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Navy HN Jared Houchen, Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji Camp Fuji Branch Health Annex, prepares to administer the single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine to a Marine at the installation, Japan, March 16, 2021. CATC Camp Fuji, which sees a high number of transient training units, was the first installation within Japan to administer the single-dose vaccine which is especially helpful in the fight against COVID-19 and mitigating further spread of the ongoing virus.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 22:00
    Photo ID: 6561116
    VIRIN: 210316-D-ZO853-609
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.8 MB
    Location: GOTENBA, SHIZUOKA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CATC Camp Fuji receives single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine [Image 5 of 5], by Katie Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    shot
    vaccine
    COVID-19 vaccine

