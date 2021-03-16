Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CATC Camp Fuji receives single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine

    GOTENBA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Katie Gray 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    HM2 Rahmeik Ross, an x-ray technician at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji Camp Fuji Branch Health Annex, checks off service members’ vaccination cards for the single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, CATC Camp Fuji, Japan, March 16, 2021. CATC Camp Fuji, which sees a high number of transient training units, was the first installation within Japan to administer the single-dose vaccine which is especially helpful in the fight against COVID-19 and mitigating further spread of the ongoing virus.

