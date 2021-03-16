HM2 Rahmeik Ross, an x-ray technician at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji Camp Fuji Branch Health Annex, checks off service members’ vaccination cards for the single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, CATC Camp Fuji, Japan, March 16, 2021. CATC Camp Fuji, which sees a high number of transient training units, was the first installation within Japan to administer the single-dose vaccine which is especially helpful in the fight against COVID-19 and mitigating further spread of the ongoing virus.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 22:00 Photo ID: 6561113 VIRIN: 210316-D-ZO853-552 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.6 MB Location: GOTENBA, SHIZUOKA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CATC Camp Fuji receives single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine [Image 5 of 5], by Katie Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.