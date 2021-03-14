SASEBO, Japan (March 15, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), conduct maintenance on aviation support equipment. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 19:50 Photo ID: 6560978 VIRIN: 210315-N-BT681-1052 Resolution: 4530x3020 Size: 1.59 MB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors conduct maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.