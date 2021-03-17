SASEBO, Japan (March 17, 2021) Hull Technician 2nd Class Sean Slagle from Park Forest, Ill., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) welds pieces on a fork lift in the ship’s hangar bay. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 19:50 Photo ID: 6560998 VIRIN: 210317-N-BT681-1021 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.67 MB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.