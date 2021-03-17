Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    USS America (LHA) Conducts Daily Operations

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Berlier 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (March 17, 2021) Hull Technician 2nd Class Sean Slagle from Park Forest, Ill., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) welds pieces on a fork lift in the ship’s hangar bay. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 19:50
    Photo ID: 6560998
    VIRIN: 210317-N-BT681-1021
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

