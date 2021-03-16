Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors construct bullseye [Image 3 of 5]

    Sailors construct bullseye

    JAPAN

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shelby Tucker 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (March 16, 2021) Airman Breanna McGraw, left, from Beaverton, Ore., assembles a bullseye in Auxiliary Machinery Room Number 2 aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while Operations Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Ignacio, right, from Ventura, Calif., picks up debris. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shelby M. Tucker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 19:50
    Photo ID: 6560977
    VIRIN: 210316-N-QM905-1012
    Resolution: 3286x4929
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors construct bullseye [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Shelby Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

