Sailors construct bullseye

SASEBO, Japan (March 16, 2021) Airman Breanna McGraw, left, from Beaverton, Ore., assembles a bullseye in Auxiliary Machinery Room Number 2 aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while Operations Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Ignacio, right, from Ventura, Calif., picks up debris. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shelby M. Tucker)

