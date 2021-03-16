Delta Company Receiving

Rct. Jerico J. Deal with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, responds to orders during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 16, 2021. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Rct. Deal is from Casper, Wyoming, he was recruited out of RS Denver. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

