Delta Company Receiving

Rct. Diego M. Robledo-Ysasaga (left) and Rct. Jacob T. Grana (right) with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receive their initial haircuts during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 16, 2021. Recruits received haircuts immediately after arriving to create uniformity. Rct. Roledo-Ysasaga is from Chula Vista, California, he was recruited out of RS San Diego. Rct. Grana is from Escondido, California, he was recruited out of RS San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

