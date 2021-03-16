Delta Company Receiving

Rct. Lamar D. Wilson with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receives his initial haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 16, 2021. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Rct. Wilson is from Stockton, California, he was recruited out of RS Sacramento. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

