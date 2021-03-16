Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta Company Receiving

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Rct. Lamar D. Wilson with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receives his initial haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 16, 2021. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Rct. Wilson is from Stockton, California, he was recruited out of RS Sacramento. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCRDSD
    OQ594

