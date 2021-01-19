Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Submarine School Lieutenant Named Officer Instructor of the Year [Image 2 of 2]

    Naval Submarine School Lieutenant Named Officer Instructor of the Year

    NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Ensign Charles E. Spirtos 

    Naval Submarine School

    Lieutenant Erica A. Leinmiller was presented with the Submarine Learning Center’s Officer Instructor of the Year Award by Captain Steven W. Antcliff, Commanding Officer, Naval Submarine School, aboard Naval Submarine Base New London, Groton, CT on January 19, 2021.

    Leinmiller provided expert instruction to junior submarine officers and prospective department heads. She was instrumental in the development of the junior officer warfighter course and in revising the junior officer contact management courses.

    As a result of her exceptional performance in her duties and for going above and beyond in her service to her country, Leinmiller was selected as Naval Submarine School's Officer Instructor of the Year for 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by ITS1 James Preve)

    Atlanta Native Named Naval Submarine School Officer Instructor of the Year

