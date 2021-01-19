Atlanta Native Named Naval Submarine School Officer Instructor of the Year

Photo By Ensign Charles E. Spirtos | Lieutenant Erica A. Leinmiller was presented with the Submarine Learning Center’s...... read more read more Photo By Ensign Charles E. Spirtos | Lieutenant Erica A. Leinmiller was presented with the Submarine Learning Center’s Officer Instructor of the Year Award by Captain Steven W. Antcliff, Commanding Officer, Naval Submarine School, aboard Naval Submarine Base New London, Groton, CT on January 19, 2021. Leinmiller provided expert instruction to junior submarine officers and prospective department heads. She was instrumental in the development of the junior officer warfighter course and in revising the junior officer contact management courses. As a result of her exceptional performance in her duties and for going above and beyond in her service to her country, Leinmiller was selected as Naval Submarine School's Officer Instructor of the Year for 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by ITS1 James Preve) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT (March 15, 2021) – Lieutenant Erica A. Leinmiller was presented with the Submarine Learning Center’s Officer Instructor of the Year Award by Captain Steven W. Antcliff, Commanding Officer, Naval Submarine School, aboard Naval Submarine Base New London, Groton, CT.



A native of Atlanta, GA, Leinmiller is a United States Naval Academy graduate who commissioned in 2013. Drawn to the silent service since her time in the academy, Leinmiller began her career as a submarine officer learning the principles of nuclear propulsion at Naval Nuclear Power Training Command in Charleston, SC. Leinmiller then served aboard USS Florida (SSGN-728) for a tour of three years.



Currently, Leinmiller serves to train the next generation of submarine officers as an instructor for the Submarine Office Basic Course and the Submarine Officer Advanced Course at the Naval Submarine School. Leinmiller is also the supervisor for submarine junior officer training courses.



Leinmiller finds being an instructor rewarding and said that she enjoys being able to guide and mentor future submarine officers as they begin their careers leading Sailors.



Speaking to the relatively new community of female submariners in the U.S. Navy, Leinmiller said “it is definitely a small community but one that is growing, especially with the addition of enlisted women in the submarine force.”



Leinmiller provided expert instruction to junior submarine officers and prospective department heads. She was instrumental in the development of the junior officer warfighter course and in revising the junior officer contact management courses.



As a result of her exceptional performance in her duties and for going above and beyond in her service to her country, Leinmiller was selected as Naval Submarine School's Officer Instructor of the Year for 2020.



Looking back at her choice to enter the silent service, Leinmiller said that “it was an excellent decision. Being in the submarine service allows me to work high such high quality crews. We have very interesting jobs and we all do it very well.”



The Instructor of the Year designation is awarded to both enlisted and officer instructors selected by their commands as the example of what it means to be an instructor, and is accompanied by the award of the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal.