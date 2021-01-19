Naval Submarine School Lieutenant Named Officer Instructor of the Year

Lieutenant Erica A. Leinmiller was presented with the Submarine Learning Center’s Officer Instructor of the Year Award by Captain Steven W. Antcliff, Commanding Officer, Naval Submarine School, aboard Naval Submarine Base New London, Groton, CT on January 19, 2021.



Leinmiller provided expert instruction to junior submarine officers and prospective department heads. She was instrumental in the development of the junior officer warfighter course and in revising the junior officer contact management courses.



As a result of her exceptional performance in her duties and for going above and beyond in her service to her country, Leinmiller was selected as Naval Submarine School's Officer Instructor of the Year for 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by ITS1 James Preve)

