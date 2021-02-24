Dover reserve citizen airman train at patriot sands 2021

Pilots from the 709th Airlift Squadron fly a mission on a C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft, Feb. 24, 2021. The aircrew transported Reserve Citizen Airmen from their home base at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, to MacDill AFB, Florida, where the reservists participated in Exercise Patriot Sands 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shayna Hodge)

