    Dover reserve citizen airman train at patriot sands 2021 [Image 4 of 5]

    Dover reserve citizen airman train at patriot sands 2021

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Shayna Hodge 

    512th Airlift Wing

    Pilots from the 709th Airlift Squadron fly a mission on a C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft, Feb. 24, 2021. The aircrew transported Reserve Citizen Airmen from their home base at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, to MacDill AFB, Florida, where the reservists participated in Exercise Patriot Sands 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shayna Hodge)

    This work, Dover reserve citizen airman train at patriot sands 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Shayna Hodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

