Dover reserve citizen airman train at patriot sands 2021

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 512th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, disassembles a field cot on MacDill AFB, Florida, Feb. 27, 2021. The Airman was an exercise player at Exercise Patriot Sands 2021 where he participated in a simulated gas attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shayna Hodge)

