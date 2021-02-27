A U.S. Airman assigned to the 512th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, disassembles a field cot on MacDill AFB, Florida, Feb. 27, 2021. The Airman was an exercise player at Exercise Patriot Sands 2021 where he participated in a simulated gas attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shayna Hodge)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 16:11
|Photo ID:
|6560810
|VIRIN:
|210227-F-OB435-0011
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|29.21 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Dover reserve citizen airman train at patriot sands 2021
