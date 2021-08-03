Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seabee Birthday aboard NSF Deveselu [Image 6 of 6]

    Seabee Birthday aboard NSF Deveselu

    DEVESELU, ROMANIA

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brianna Green 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY DEVESELU, Romania (March 5, 2021) Seabees, Civil Engineer Corps officers and Sailors commemorate the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Seabee and Civil Engineer Corps annual birthday. Due to the COVID-19 host nation policies, members were allowed to have a small cake cutting ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by CE2 Jonathan Ralph/Released)

    This work, Seabee Birthday aboard NSF Deveselu [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Brianna Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

