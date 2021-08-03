Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seabee Birthday aboard NSF Deveselu [Image 2 of 6]

    Seabee Birthday aboard NSF Deveselu

    DEVESELU, ROMANIA

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brianna Green 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY DEVESELU, Romania (March 5, 2021) The Seabee flag is flown in honor and commemoration for the Seabee, Civil Engineering Corps and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command annual birthday. The NSF Deveselu is made up of approximately 200 personnel including DoD Civilians, contractors and Sailors assigned to the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System. (U.S. Navy photo by CE2 Jonathan Ralph/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Location: DEVESELU, RO
    This work, Seabee Birthday aboard NSF Deveselu [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Brianna Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

