Seabee Birthday aboard NSF Deveselu

NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY DEVESELU, Romania (March 5, 2021) The Seabee flag is flown in honor and commemoration for the Seabee, Civil Engineering Corps and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command annual birthday. The NSF Deveselu is made up of approximately 200 personnel including DoD Civilians, contractors and Sailors assigned to the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System. (U.S. Navy photo by CE2 Jonathan Ralph/Released)

