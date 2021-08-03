NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY DEVESELU, Romania (March 5, 2021) Seabees, Civil Engineer Corps officers and Sailors commemorate the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Seabee and Civil Engineer Corps annual birthday. Due to the COVID-19 host nation policies, members were allowed to have a small cake cutting ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by CE2 Jonathan Ralph/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 06:27
|Photo ID:
|6559627
|VIRIN:
|210308-N-HB733-0024
|Resolution:
|2048x1594
|Size:
|274.26 KB
|Location:
|DEVESELU, RO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Seabee Birthday aboard NSF Deveselu [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Brianna Green
