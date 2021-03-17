CH-53E Super Stallion Hoist Operations

A CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465 approaches the landing zone during hoist operation training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March. 17, 2021. Hoist operations were conducted in order to train landing support specialist and pilots to transfer heavy equipment and supplies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Branden J. Bourque)
|03.17.2021
|03.17.2021 06:29
|6559613
|210317-M-FG361-832
|4905x2759
|5.96 MB
|JP
|3
|1
