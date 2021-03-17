Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CH-53E Super Stallion Hoist Operations [Image 1 of 8]

    CH-53E Super Stallion Hoist Operations

    JAPAN

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Branden Bourque 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, prepare a Humvee for hoisting operations during training with a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465 during hoist operations training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 17, 2021. Hoist operations were conducted in order to train landing support specialist and pilots to transfer heavy equipment and supplies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Branden J. Bourque)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CH-53E Super Stallion Hoist Operations [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    USMC
    CH53E
    Hoisting
    MAW
    MWSS
    VMGR
    HMH

