U.S. Marines with 3rd Landing Support Battalion prepare a Humvee for hoisting operations during training with a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465 during hoist operations training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 17, 2021. Hoist operations were conducted in order to train landing support specialist and pilots to transfer heavy equipment and supplies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Branden J. Bourque)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 06:29 Photo ID: 6559612 VIRIN: 210317-M-FG361-757 Resolution: 5184x2916 Size: 6.7 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CH-53E Super Stallion Hoist Operations [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.