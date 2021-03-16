Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 Spirit arrives at Lajes Field, Azores [Image 6 of 6]

    B-2 Spirit arrives at Lajes Field, Azores

    PORTUGAL

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Three B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, depart Lajes Field, Azores, March 16, 2021. The B-2s refueled at Lajes prior to supporting bomber task force missions in the Arctic region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 05:57
    Whiteman Air Force Base

    Europe

    Arctic region

    B-2 Spirit

    bomber task force

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    Europe
    Arctic region
    B-2 Spirit
    bomber task force
    Bomber Task Force Europe

