Three B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, depart Lajes Field Air Force Base, Azores, March 16, 2021. The B-2s refueled at Lajes prior to supporting bomber task force missions in the Arctic region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 05:57
|Photo ID:
|6559599
|VIRIN:
|210316-F-ZT243-0499
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|PT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, B-2 Spirit arrives at Lajes Field, Azores [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Heather Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
