Three B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, arrive at Lajes Field, Azores, for a bomber task force mission, March 16, 2021. Strategic bomber missions are conducted periodically to enhance the readiness necessary to respond to challenges around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 05:57
|Photo ID:
|6559598
|VIRIN:
|210316-F-ZT243-0024
|Resolution:
|6194x3256
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|PT
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|4
This work, B-2 Spirit arrives at Lajes Field, Azores [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Heather Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
