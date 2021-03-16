Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 Spirit arrives at Lajes Field, Azores

    B-2 Spirit arrives at Lajes Field, Azores

    PORTUGAL

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Three B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, arrive at Lajes Field, Azores, for a bomber task force mission, March 16, 2021. Strategic bomber missions are conducted periodically to enhance the readiness necessary to respond to challenges around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar)

