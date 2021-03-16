B-2 Spirit arrives at Lajes Field, Azores

Three B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, arrive at Lajes Field, Azores, for a bomber task force mission, March 16, 2021. Strategic bomber missions are conducted periodically to enhance the readiness necessary to respond to challenges around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar)

Date Taken: 03.16.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 Photo ID: 6559598 by TSgt Heather Salazar