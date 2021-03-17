Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State visit Korea

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Scott L. Pleus, Seventh Air Force Commander salutes the aircraft of the Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the flight line at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 17, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Nicole Molignano)

Date Taken: 03.17.2021
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR