A Boeing E4-B lands on the flight line at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 17, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 05:05
|Photo ID:
|6559576
|VIRIN:
|210317-F-JR630-1010
|Resolution:
|6593x3879
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State visit Korea [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
