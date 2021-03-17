Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State visit Korea [Image 2 of 9]

    Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State visit Korea

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Army Gen. Robert B. "Abe" Abrams, commander of the United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea greets Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the flight line at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 17, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 05:05
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    This work, Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State visit Korea [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD
    Secretary of Defense
    Secretary of State
    7th AF
    USFK
    51st FW

