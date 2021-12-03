Command Sgt. Maj. Lonnie R. Null, Command Sergeant Major for the 2d Theater Signal Brigade, cut a slice of cake during a cake cutting ceremony in observation of Women's History Month at USAG Wiesbaden, March 12, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 03:38
|Photo ID:
|6559507
|VIRIN:
|210312-A-FX425-3088
|Resolution:
|1627x3300
|Size:
|897.97 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women's History Month Ceremonial Cake Cutting [Image 5 of 5], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
