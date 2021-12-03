Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Women's History Month Ceremonial Cake Cutting [Image 2 of 5]

    Women's History Month Ceremonial Cake Cutting

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Colonel Michael R. Kaloostian, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, Maj. Victoria Maynard, 102D Signal Battalion Executive Officer, and Command Sgt. Maj. Lonnie R. Null, Command Sergeant Major for the 2d Theater Signal Brigade, took part in a ceremonial cake-cutting in honor of of Women's History Month. Women's History Month is an annual observance highlighting the contributions of women to events in history and society (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 03:38
    Photo ID: 6559505
    VIRIN: 210312-A-FX425-3075
    Resolution: 4176x3456
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month Ceremonial Cake Cutting [Image 5 of 5], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women's History Month Ceremonial Cake Cutting
    Women's History Month Ceremonial Cake Cutting
    Women's History Month Ceremonial Cake Cutting
    Women's History Month Ceremonial Cake Cutting
    Women's History Month Ceremonial Cake Cutting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Women's History Month
    102nd Signal Battalion
    USArmyEurope
    2sigbde
    2nd Theater Signal Brigade
    brigadeofexcellence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT