    Women's History Month Ceremonial Cake Cutting [Image 3 of 5]

    Women's History Month Ceremonial Cake Cutting

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Colonel Michael R. Kaloostian, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, cuts a slice of cake during a cake cutting ceremony at USAG Wiesbaden March 12, 2021. The ceremony was part of the Garrrison's Women's History Month celebrations. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    Women's History Month
    102nd Signal Battalion
    USArmyEurope
    2sigbde
    2nd Theater Signal Brigade
    brigadeofexcellence

