Colonel Michael R. Kaloostian, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, cuts a slice of cake during a cake cutting ceremony at USAG Wiesbaden March 12, 2021. The ceremony was part of the Garrrison's Women's History Month celebrations. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 03:38
|Photo ID:
|6559506
|VIRIN:
|210312-A-FX425-3084
|Resolution:
|1913x3600
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women's History Month Ceremonial Cake Cutting [Image 5 of 5], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
