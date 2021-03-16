210316-N-UM706-1122 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 16, 2021) An MH-60R Seahawk, attached to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 51, launches from the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 00:16 Photo ID: 6559436 VIRIN: 210316-N-UM706-1122 Resolution: 4710x3140 Size: 1.07 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rafael Peralta Flight Ops [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Madysson Ritter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.