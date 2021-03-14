Ashland Sailor Shoots M9 Pistol

210314-N-UM706-1899 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 14, 2021) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Simon Garciavega, from Lompoc, Calif., fires an M9 pistol during a small arms gun shoot aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland is temporarily assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)

